James Martin Bruner
James Martin Bruner, 83, of Custer, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He retired in 1990 from Phillip Morris after 34 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of almost 61 years, Marylyn; three sons, Martin Dale Bruner (Robin) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Marvin Franklin "Frankie" Bruner (Diana) and Marshall Robert "Bobby" Bruner, all of Custer; a daughter, Alyssa Susan Morales (Carlos) of Custer; a foster son, Mark Allen (Wanda) of Cecilia; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial follows in Cook Cemetery in Custer.

Walk through visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 31 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
