James Matthew Rose, 44, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jent Rose; and his grandparents, Marison Rose, Marie Rose and George Jent.



Survivors include his father, James Rose; a brother, Chris Rose; and his grandmother, Norma Jent, all of Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Cremation follows the visitation.



