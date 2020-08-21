James Matthew Rose, 44, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jent Rose; and his grandparents, Marison Rose, Marie Rose and George Jent.
Survivors include his father, James Rose; a brother, Chris Rose; and his grandmother, Norma Jent, all of Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Cremation follows the visitation.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.