James Matthew Rose
James Matthew Rose, 44, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jent Rose; and his grandparents, Marison Rose, Marie Rose and George Jent.

Survivors include his father, James Rose; a brother, Chris Rose; and his grandmother, Norma Jent, all of Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Cremation follows the visitation.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
