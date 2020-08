Or Copy this URL to Share

James Matthew Rose, 44, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jent Rose; and his grandparents, Marison Rose, Marie Rose and George Jent.



Survivors include his father, James Rose; a brother, Chris Rose; and his grandmother, Norma Jent, all of Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Cremation follows the visitation.



