James Merlin Medley, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Medley was born in Flaherty and is a 1949 graduate of Flaherty High School. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Misawa Air Force Base in Misawa, Japan. He returned home and married Betty Jo, moving to Elizabethtown in 1956, where he began his career with Retail Credit before becoming a State Farm agent in the Elizabethtown area. He retired from his agency after 38 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph and Lillian Russell Burnett Medley; four brothers, Joseph, Lamar, Randall and Ralph "G.D."; two sisters, Helen and Joyce; a great-grandson, Daniel Lutz; and his stepfather, Jake Pike.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Jo Campbell Medley; four children, Joe (Linda) Medley of Louisville, Kim (Jim) Noblin of Elizabethtown, Amy (Buddy) Smith of Florence and Carol (Chris) Lutz of Louisville; a sister, Mary Jo (Anthony) Brown of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren, Shaina (Marty) Biard, Alex (Jill) Routte, Matt (Lindsey) Noblin, Ashley (Ben) Vardeman, Andy (Brittany) Routte, Paige (Adam) Scherzer, Eric (Jessica) Lutz, Kelli Stubblefield, Sam (Elizabeth) Medley and Mark Noblin; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
