James Morgan Lewis, 79, of Geneva, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.



Jim was born June 11, 1940, to Claude and Margaret "Jean" Morgan Lewis at the family home in Elizabethtown. Although his family moved to Chicago when he was 12, Kentucky would always hold a special place in Jim's heart and throughout his life, he frequently returned to his beloved Bluegrass state.



In Chicago, Jim lived on Halsted St. and later, as a young adult, he bought a 3-flat on Diversey Parkway. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1958 and received an honorable discharge from the Marines in 1964.



Jim spent most of his professional career in the steel industry, first with U.S. Steel in Chicago and then with Corey Steel in Cicero, Illinois, where he was an outside salesman until his retirement in 2007.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved grandmother, Lela Lewis; and two infant grandchildren, Jeremy and Grace.



Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shelley; his two sons, James Morgan II (Diane) of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and Todd (Kristin) of Grayslake, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Maggie, Christopher and Jenna.



Arrangements are private.



The family requests donations to Cairn Rescue USA, 24 Landing Lane, West Windsor NJ 08550,



