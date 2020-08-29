James R. Nichols, 74, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was a manager for Southern States, Hardin Co-op, where he worked for 48 years. He also was a member of the Hardin County Beef Association, an avid hunter and farmer, active and supported the 4-H and the FFA and a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon and senior Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Nichols; a grandson, baby Cliff Nichols; his parents, Chester and Lottie Harned Nichols; and a brother, Walter Nichols.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Helen Priddy Nichols; a son, Clifton Robert Nichols Sr. (Crystal); a daughter, Cyndi Nichols Miller (Tim); a brother, Charles Nichols; five grandchildren, Victoria Lora Nichols Maxie (Shannon), Richard Keith Nichols (Charity), James Timothy "J.T." Miller (Jennifer), Otis "Todd" Miller (Bethany) and Dalton James Nichols; and seven great-grandchildren, the twins, Gabriel and Christian Nichols, Addie, Noah, Luke, Logan and Kaleb Miller.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.