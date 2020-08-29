1/1
James R. Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Nichols, 74, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.

He was a manager for Southern States, Hardin Co-op, where he worked for 48 years. He also was a member of the Hardin County Beef Association, an avid hunter and farmer, active and supported the 4-H and the FFA and a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon and senior Sunday school teacher.

He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Nichols; a grandson, baby Cliff Nichols; his parents, Chester and Lottie Harned Nichols; and a brother, Walter Nichols.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Helen Priddy Nichols; a son, Clifton Robert Nichols Sr. (Crystal); a daughter, Cyndi Nichols Miller (Tim); a brother, Charles Nichols; five grandchildren, Victoria Lora Nichols Maxie (Shannon), Richard Keith Nichols (Charity), James Timothy "J.T." Miller (Jennifer), Otis "Todd" Miller (Bethany) and Dalton James Nichols; and seven great-grandchildren, the twins, Gabriel and Christian Nichols, Addie, Noah, Luke, Logan and Kaleb Miller.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

To leave a condolence or light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Visitation
09:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral
01:00 PM
Valley Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved