Mr. James Ralph Staples, 77, of Payneville passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 12, 1942, the son of Joseph Gilbert and Georgia Lee Kennedy Staples. Ralph was a self-employed plumber and farmer.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Ralphie Staples; and two brothers, Darrell and Kenneth Staples. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean "Tonkie" Staples; two children, Jamie Staples and his wife, Darlene, Brenda Jo Crosby; three grandchildren, Brandon Tyler Vowels, Justin Cory and Cody Eugene Staples; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Peyton and Silas Vowels; and his brother, Raymond Staples.
The funeral and visitation will be held privately for Mr. Staples' immediate family, due to health concerns. His funeral will be streamed on Hager Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020