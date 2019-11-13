James Robert Clater, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home.
He was retired from maintenance and security at Fort Knox, where he worked at the Gold Vault. He was a member of Elizabethtown First Presbyterian Church and the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Opal Alene Clater; a son, Joey Clater; his parents, Wayne and Lillie Padgett Clater; and nine siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Kayte Lee Spires Clater; a daughter, Vickie Renae Smallwood; a brother, Marcen Clater; and five grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019