Retired 1st Sgt. James Robert Ewing, 75, of Rad­cliff, formerly of Rogersville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home.



He and his wife are parishioners of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff.



James was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelby Ewing; a grandson, Jayden Ewing; and brothers Charles Huston Ewing Sr., Lawrence Ewing, Richard E. Ewing, Lewis Jarvis Ewing, Herbert Ewing, Raymond C. Ewing and Leonard Ewing; and a sister, Daisy Mae Ewing.



He was a beloved, caring and wonderful husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Isadora Olga Ewing; two sons, James Robert Ewing Jr. (Jackie) of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Jamie Rashean Ewing of Radcliff; two daughters, Deidrah Jones (Carlos) of Travis Air Force Base, California, and Tiffany L. Mitchell of Radcliff; and seven grandchildren, Sydney Sensabaugh of Louis­ville, Mason A. Ewing of Radcliff, Tylee R. Sumler of Radcliff, Isabella Buriell of Louisville; Journey Mitchell of Phoenix, Arizona, Olivia Ewing of New York and Malcolm Ewing of Rogersville, Tennessee.



The Mass of Christian burial is at 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Christopher Church in Radcliff with Father Hopper officiating. Burial is at 11 a.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday.



2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172

