James Robert "Jay" Farris
James Robert "Jay" Farris, 49, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Farris was a member of Hope Church in Radcliff.

Survivors include three children, Brittney Parks and her husband, Luke, Eric Farris and Michael Farris; his parents, Dean and Donna Newcom; his fiancée, Colleen Porter; three stepchildren, Haley Muse, Tanner Porter and Summer Porter; two sisters, Patricia Pate and Kimberly Coe; a grandson, Zach; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the visitation.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020
Brittney, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jennifer Casey
Friend
September 19, 2020
Brittney, so sorry for your loss. Love and Prayers
Jennifer Casey
Friend
