James Robert "Jay" Farris, 49, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Farris was a member of Hope Church in Radcliff.



Survivors include three children, Brittney Parks and her husband, Luke, Eric Farris and Michael Farris; his parents, Dean and Donna Newcom; his fiancée, Colleen Porter; three stepchildren, Haley Muse, Tanner Porter and Summer Porter; two sisters, Patricia Pate and Kimberly Coe; a grandson, Zach; and a host of family and friends.



Visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store