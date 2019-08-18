Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert "Robert" Hill. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Hill, 82, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Elizabethtown.



He was born in 1937 to Walter Homer Hill and Genevieve Brandenburg Hill in Hopkinsville.



Robert attended Vanderbilt University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Arts degree in English from George Peabody College for Teachers. He taught English at Lindsey Wilson College and, beginning in 1966, at Elizabethtown Community College. At the college, Robert Hill was a professor of writing, American Literature and World Literature. Tony York of Glendale, a former student in an American Literature class, said Professor Hill was a mentor to him and represented intellectual kindness at its best.



After his retirement in 1997, Robert Hill began a career as a fine arts photographer. He trained at numerous workshops and in his home darkroom developed and printed black-and-white photographs of nature scenes and old buildings from Canada, Ireland, Kentucky, Texas, Wyoming, Arizona and Florida. Robert exhibited his works in Ontario and the Eastern United States, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art. He published two books of his poetry and photography with Black Moss Press, "Sifting the Dust" and "A Few Good Words." For several years, Robert was a partner in a gallery and gift shop in Big Pine Key, Florida. In Elizabethtown, he raised field trial beagles and was a member of Rolling Fork Beagle Club.



Robert Hill is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Camille; two daughters, Anne Armstrong and Yvonne Mallon; and eight grandchildren, Atticus Armstrong and Ben, Drew, Sam, Ella, Zach, Will and Emme Mallon. Camille is a retired professor of music and French from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Anne Armstrong is a teacher of gifted and talented middle school students in Nashville, Tennessee, and the author of "My Gnome on the Roam," a toy and book designed to create stronger, happier kids and more connected adults. Dr. Yvonne Mallon is a child abuse pediatrician in the Center for Child Protection at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Visitation at Brown Funeral Home, with an exhibit of some of Robert's photographic works, will be arranged at a later date. After the visitation, a graveside service will be held in Hopkinsville.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent as contributions to . James Robert Hill, 82, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Elizabethtown.He was born in 1937 to Walter Homer Hill and Genevieve Brandenburg Hill in Hopkinsville.Robert attended Vanderbilt University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Arts degree in English from George Peabody College for Teachers. He taught English at Lindsey Wilson College and, beginning in 1966, at Elizabethtown Community College. At the college, Robert Hill was a professor of writing, American Literature and World Literature. Tony York of Glendale, a former student in an American Literature class, said Professor Hill was a mentor to him and represented intellectual kindness at its best.After his retirement in 1997, Robert Hill began a career as a fine arts photographer. He trained at numerous workshops and in his home darkroom developed and printed black-and-white photographs of nature scenes and old buildings from Canada, Ireland, Kentucky, Texas, Wyoming, Arizona and Florida. Robert exhibited his works in Ontario and the Eastern United States, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art. He published two books of his poetry and photography with Black Moss Press, "Sifting the Dust" and "A Few Good Words." For several years, Robert was a partner in a gallery and gift shop in Big Pine Key, Florida. In Elizabethtown, he raised field trial beagles and was a member of Rolling Fork Beagle Club.Robert Hill is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Camille; two daughters, Anne Armstrong and Yvonne Mallon; and eight grandchildren, Atticus Armstrong and Ben, Drew, Sam, Ella, Zach, Will and Emme Mallon. Camille is a retired professor of music and French from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Anne Armstrong is a teacher of gifted and talented middle school students in Nashville, Tennessee, and the author of "My Gnome on the Roam," a toy and book designed to create stronger, happier kids and more connected adults. Dr. Yvonne Mallon is a child abuse pediatrician in the Center for Child Protection at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.Visitation at Brown Funeral Home, with an exhibit of some of Robert's photographic works, will be arranged at a later date. After the visitation, a graveside service will be held in Hopkinsville.Expressions of sympathy may be sent as contributions to . Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.