James Simpson, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Colesburg to Marion and Maxine Meredith Simpson. He was a public health adviser for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, where he helped set up labs to test for lead. He was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church. James and his wife, Evelyn realized fulfillment through God, their love, and their daughters, Leah and Mia, and service to children through public health and public schools.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn Pfeiffer Simpson; a daughter, Mia Simpson; and a granddaughter, Mariah Bland.
He is survived by a daughter, Leah Simpson; and a granddaughter, Valerie Vincent, both of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. A private burial will be held at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020