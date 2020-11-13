James "Jay" Solomon Duvall, 92, of Radcliff, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.



Jay was born in Sunfish but moved to Radcliff in the late 40s. His father, W.E. Duvall, was one of the founding trustees for the city of Radcliff. He was a longtime business owner and community leader. Jay served as a Hardin County Constable for many years. He participated in many boards and committees during his time in Radcliff and was a lifetime member of St. Christopher Church. Jay Duvall will be remembered for his hard work, devotion to his family and his love for his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Wavie Duvall; and his mother, Ethel Duvall.



Survivors include his three children, J.J. (Susan) Duvall of Radcliff, Jashka Duvall (Emily Hulings) of Radcliff and Jeannie (Joe) Adkinson of Paris, Kentucky; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Cameron, Luke and Brenna.



A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, and continues from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Visitation will be walk through with 6-foot social distancing. No congregating or lingering in the building or parking lot.



