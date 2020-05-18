James Thomas "J.T." Newton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Nashville.
Mr. Newton was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the band Evelyn Drive and a 2010 graduate of North Hardin High School in Radcliff.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Benjamin Shefton; and his paternal grandfather, Joseph Newton Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Shelley Newton; his father, Joseph Newton Jr.; a brother, Robert Shefton; maternal grandparents, Victoria Shefton and Rossie and Sue Wright; a paternal grandmother, Joyce E. Newton; several cousins and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mr. Newton is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with burial in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
A special visitation for senior citizens if from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the funeral home. General public visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Visitation and funeral attendance is limited to one-third of the building's occupancy capacity and six-foot social distancing requirement should be maintained.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 19, 2020