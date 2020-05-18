Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas “J.T.” Newton. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

James Thomas "J.T." Newton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Nashville.



Mr. Newton was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the band Evelyn Drive and a 2010 graduate of North Hardin High School in Radcliff.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Benjamin Shefton; and his paternal grandfather, Joseph Newton Sr.



Survivors include his mother, Shelley Newton; his father, Joseph Newton Jr.; a brother, Robert Shefton; maternal grandparents, Victoria Shefton and Rossie and Sue Wright; a paternal grandmother, Joyce E. New­ton; several cousins and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Newton is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with burial in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



A special visitation for senior citizens if from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the funeral home. General public visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Visitation and funeral attendance is limited to one-third of the building's occupancy capacity and six-foot social distancing requirement should be maintained.



