James Thomas Cooper

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Cooper.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Thomas Cooper, 77, of Cecilia, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a retired truck driver with USF Holland and a farmer. He was a member of Open Valley Missionary Baptist Church and served in the Air National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Irene Cooper; and seven siblings, Ida Cooper, Callie Ruth Ives, Rosie Willard, Hugh Cooper, Betty Whobrey, John Cooper Jr. and Homer Cooper.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Charlotte Cooper; two sons, John T. (Ashley) Cooper and Michael Christopher Cooper, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Michelle (Andy) Baker of Danville; two brothers, Roland (Joyce) Cooper of Cecilia and Bobby (Leda) Cooper of Cub Run; a sister, Dean Shearer of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, Tori (Eric) Hall, Krista Baker, Kaylyn Cooper, Marianna Baker, Madison Cooper and Aaron Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Max.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Malcolm Doyle and Jeff Doyle officiating. Burial follows in Open Valley Cemetery in Cecilia.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.