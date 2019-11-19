James Thomas Cooper, 77, of Cecilia, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a retired truck driver with USF Holland and a farmer. He was a member of Open Valley Missionary Baptist Church and served in the Air National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Irene Cooper; and seven siblings, Ida Cooper, Callie Ruth Ives, Rosie Willard, Hugh Cooper, Betty Whobrey, John Cooper Jr. and Homer Cooper.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Charlotte Cooper; two sons, John T. (Ashley) Cooper and Michael Christopher Cooper, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Michelle (Andy) Baker of Danville; two brothers, Roland (Joyce) Cooper of Cecilia and Bobby (Leda) Cooper of Cub Run; a sister, Dean Shearer of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, Tori (Eric) Hall, Krista Baker, Kaylyn Cooper, Marianna Baker, Madison Cooper and Aaron Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Max.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Malcolm Doyle and Jeff Doyle officiating. Burial follows in Open Valley Cemetery in Cecilia.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019