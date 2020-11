Or Copy this URL to Share

James Thomas McCubbins, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Brooks McCubbins; four daughters, Patricia, Carrie, Tomasina and Katrina McCubbins; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

