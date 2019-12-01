Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Bradley. View Sign Service Information Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 (502)-459-3800 Send Flowers Obituary





James was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and lived in various places as a military dependent. He graduated from Fort Knox High School and the University of Louisville, J.B. Speed School of Engineering. James was a telecommunications engineer at Parsons; from there, he went on to BellSouth's Outside Plant Planning and Design department where he became a subject matter expert for multiple cutting edge technologies and high-profile BellSouth fiber optics based services. He continued in this role at AT&T as a manager of Outside Plant Engineering Design. James also earned several black belts in martial arts, having earned the title of Hanshi, senior master, and was a dedicated teacher to all who were interested in training.



James is preceded in death by a nephew, Jacob Bradley and a brother-in-law, Timothy Twaroski.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents, retired Sgt. Maj. James and Mary Bradley; three sisters, Michelle Twaroski, Anne M. Talbot (Jim) and Kath­leen Goff (Phillip); a brother, David Bradley (Teresa); two nephews, Ryan Leach and Ian Goff; and a niece, Amelia Goff. In addition, Jessica Day and Lincoln will forever cherish their time on Earth with James.



Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with a celebration of life starting at 7 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville.



Disposition is at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Cave Hill Cemetery Scattering Garden. Family and friends can meet at 10 a.m. at the Broadway Gate at Cave Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army or the Center for Women and Families.



