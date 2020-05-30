James W. "Jim" Lambert
1937 - 2020
James W. "Jim" Lambert, 82, family man, educator, coach and community leader, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Born in Tywhoppity Bottoms in Hancock County, a son of the late Hazel and Ida Lott Lambert, Jim began his working life on the family farm. Jim graduated from Lewisport High School, where he excelled in basketball and baseball, was class officer and was a member and officer of FFA. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education with minors in biology and history, followed by a Master of Art in Education and School Administration and a Rank 1 in School Administration from Western Kentucky University.

In his role as an educator, he served as a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Elizabethtown Catholic High School, teacher and head basketball coach at Meade County High School, principal at Muldraugh Elementary School, teacher and the first basketball coach at Apollo High School, assistant principal at Burns Middle School and Apollo High School, the Daviess County Board of Education as director of pupil personnel and retired as the assistant superintendent of personnel.

Mr. Lambert was active in education at the professional level. A member of the Kentucky Middle School Association and Daviess County Administrators Associates, he also served on the board of directors of the International Association of Pupil Personnel Workers. He was secretary, vice president, and president of the Kentucky Association of Pupil Personnel Workers. He served the Kentucky Association of School Administrators as a member of its board of directors and president.

Mr. Lambert's career in education spanned 39 years.

Following retirement, he began 16 years of public service, being elected as the county commissioner for Daviess County's Eastern Division. During his tenure on the fiscal court, he worked to build the Daviess County Operations Center on Highway 81, the East Daviess County fire station, the Owensboro campus of Western Kentucky University, the paving of Daviess County roads on which there were more than three homes, and bringing clean water to almost every county home. He combined his love of history and his work with the Daviess County Parks Department to spearhead the Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park. Upon his retirement as a county commissioner, it was renamed the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village in his honor.

Mr. Lambert was an active member of First Baptist Church, where he had served as chairman of the deacons and was a board member of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association. He was also a Sunday school teacher, member of the Personnel Committee and served on many search committees throughout the years.

He also was preceded in death by two infant children, James Todd Lambert and Holly Ann Lambert; his four sisters, Mary Eunice Lambert, Jeanette Hubbard Kennedy, Ruby Maxine Thompson Hamilton and, Martha Taylor; and four brothers, Stanley, Paul, Lester and Charles "Bim" Lambert.

Those who honor the memory of Jim Lambert include his wife of 56 years, Judy Jones Lambert; his daughter Kelly Lambert Moore and her husband, David; his two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Moore and her fiancé Drew Cunningham and Kendall Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Mr. Lambert is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at First Baptist Church in Owensboro. Seating for the funeral will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Those attending will enter the church at the Daviess Street entrance. The service will be live streamed on Facebook, you may access it at fbcowb.org.

A drive-thru visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday followed by public visitation from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral for Jim shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and for the visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or Daviess County Fiscal Court/ Jim Lambert Pioneer Village.

Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Jim Lambert at glenncares.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
May 30, 2020
Judy, Kelly, David, and families - we are saddened to read of Jim's death. Our days in Owensboro are filled with fond memories and our association with Jim in various situations. Owensboro has truly lost a great man. Our prayers are with you during this very difficult time. May God grant you an abundance of His love and comfort. He will be missed. We send our love and our sympathy. Carroll and Faye
Carroll Adams
Family Friend
May 30, 2020
Kelly, David, Judy & family, we are so sorry for your loss.. our thoughts & prayers are with you all during this difficult time
Dennis& Nancy Clark
Friend
May 30, 2020
Jim was a great guy and a excellent public servant. Prayers for him and his family...
Nick Cambron
Friend
May 30, 2020
I would like to express my condolence to Judy and the family for the loss of Jim,
Larry Baker
Friend
May 30, 2020
Judy & Family,
We are saddened by your loss. Jim was a fine man and it was a pleasure to work and serve with him. May God hold you close and give you comfort. He will be remembered.
With love
Cathy & Randy
Randy & Cathy Armour
Friend
May 30, 2020
Lambert family: Very sorry for your loss. Jim was a blessing to many. You're in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all. Dan and Shawna Truman
Dan Truman
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Mr. Lambert was an exceptional and caring man- much love and comfort to his family
Craig OBryan
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Kelly my thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. With us losing dad last week I understand rush of emotions
Jeff Martin
Friend
May 30, 2020
Judy and family, you have are deepest condolences. Jim was a valued member of our family and he will be dearly missed. We are praying for you and your family.
Jeanette Lambert
Family
May 30, 2020
Judy and family, I am sorry for your loss. I am praying for all of you.
God bless.
Denise Edge Pace
Denise Pace
Friend
May 29, 2020
Judy and Kelly, so sorry for your loss. Your husband and dad was an influential member of our community. His legacy will live on. Please know that I will be lifting each of you up in prayer during your time of loss. Becky Luckett.
Becky Luckett
Friend
May 29, 2020
Judy and family, I am sorry for your loss. Jim was a good friend and I will miss him. I am sorry we can not be there for the services as we will be traveling. Our love and prayers will be with each of you during this very difficult time.
Donnie Stroud
Family Friend
May 29, 2020
Scott Leach
Family
May 29, 2020
Judy and family, I am not sure if I will get by the visitation or not, but I wanted to tell all the family that I am praying for you. Also, that Margaret and I and my first wife Melva Jean, who graduated from high school with him, all thought a lot of Jim. Judy, I have known you since first grade and express my sincere sympathy to you. He was a good man. Larry Birkhead
Larry Birkhead
Friend
