On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Dr. James W. Thompson Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 77 at his home.



Jim was born Dec. 26, 1941, in Lebanon to Woodrow and Ruth Thompson. He began his undergraduate studies at St. Thomas Seminary in Louisville and completed a B.A. degree in philosophy at St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1964. From there, he taught and coached basketball and baseball at St. Augustine High School from 1964-1968. He then earned a master's degree in educational psychology in counseling from the University of Kentucky in 1969. From 1970-73, Jim was the vocational rehabilitation counselor at West Philadelphia Community Mental Health and also at Eagleville Hospital in Norristown, Pennsylvania.



From there, he became the alcohol team leader and counselor for River Region Mental Health Center in Louisville until 1977. After that, he became substance abuse coordinator for North Central Comprehensive Care Center Inc. (now named Communicare Inc. in Elizabethtown) and continued his work there until 2015. During his time there, he earned a Ph.D. in counseling psychology and taught at Spalding University's graduate psychology program.



Jim was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family and friends. He put all others first and was available to listen to anyone at any time.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Ruth Lee Thompson; a brother, Robert "Bob" Thompson; a sister, Bette Lee (John) Hayden and a brother-in-law, Clark Helton.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Cunningham Thompson; three children, Christopher J. (Maureen) Thompson and Emily T. (Dustin) Henderson, all of Hodgenville, and Dr. Jon C. (Nicole) Thompson of Paris, Kentucky; two brothers, Joseph F. (Dottie) Thompson of Altamont Springs, Florida, and Patrick W. "Pete" (Teresa) Thompson of Lebanon; two sisters, Jennie Catherine Helton of Lexington and Rita (Raleigh Joe) Goddard of Leesburg, Florida; a sister-in-law, Donna Thompson of California; 14 grandchildren, Christina, Alec, Jacqueline and Ella Thompson, Ashton, Gracie, Julia, Nicholas and Jon Paul Thompson and Elizabeth, Joshua, Noah, Samuel and Anna Marie Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Father Joe Merkt and Father Nick Rice officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

