James Willard Bradley, 87, of Rineyville, was surrounded by family when he peacefully went to be with his Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Rineyville.



Willard was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Iberia to Roy and Elsie Clemons Bradley. He was a retiree of American Standard and a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, farming, an occasional drink and a good sense of humor.



Willard was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elsie; three brothers Regie, Hilmon and Raymond Bradley; and four sisters, Margarete Reed, Teresa Gilpin, Mary Lou Bradley and Clara Blackwood.



Willard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Bradley; two sons Fred (Nola) Bradley and Jeff Bradley; three daughters Debbie (Tim) Thomas, Cindy (Kenny) French and Leslie (Ronnie) Thomas; 11 grandchildren, Stephen Humphrey, Amanda (Nicholas) Watts, Kimberly (Corey) Yates, Jennifer (Andy) Bishoff, Danielle Bradley, Neil (Lucy) Payne, Melissa (Nathan) Canavera, Caitlin (John) Soper, Leanna (Joe Mike) Kelty, Hillary (Adam) Henderson and Samuel Bradley; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hershel Bradley and Tony Bradley; and two sisters, Millie Ann Higdon and Oldean Hill.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

