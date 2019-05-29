James William "Jim" Lucas

James William "Jim" Lucas, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Faye Daniels Lucas; a daughter, Lorie Lucas Davis; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville with Dr. Steve McSwain officiating.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

