James William "Jim" Lucas, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Faye Daniels Lucas; a daughter, Lorie Lucas Davis; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 1, at First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville with Dr. Steve McSwain officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to s or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 30, 2019