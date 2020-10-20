On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the angels came and took Jane Grimes to meet her Heavenly Father and her Lord Jesus Christ.



She was born Jan. 18, 1925, in Hardin County. She grew up in Glendale and then Elizabethtown, where she spent her amazing life. Salutatorian of her high school class, Jane was described as being cute and got things done. She was kind and loving. Jane was known around town as a fashionista with her signature blonde bouffant and a generous heart.



Jane married her soulmate, Elven Lee Grimes, in 1969 and they lived happily until his passing in 2009. Both lovers of animals, they were known for the menagerie of animals kept on the land behind their house. She often donated to the Humane Society. Jane worked as executive secretary at Interstate Auto for 40 years. She also taught 3-year-old Sunday School at First Christian Church in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Elven Lee Grimes; two brothers, John W. Nichols and Roger Nichols Jr.; a sister, Anne Nichols; and a nephew, Dale Nichols.



Survivors include her niece, Carol Nichols; two nephews, Jim Nichols and John Nichols; and a gaggle of grandnieces and grandnephews, Alison, Lori, Andrea, Cameron, Elyse, Chase, Chris and Cara; along with seven great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



A graveside service follows at noon Saturday at Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Donations may be given to First Christian Church or Kosair Children's Hospital.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store