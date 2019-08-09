Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Catherine Tooill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Catherine Tooill, 82, beloved mother and grandmother, went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, while residing at St. John's Lutheran Home in Billings, Montana.



Janet was born June 13, 1937, in Huntington, New York, to Arthur Stuart Butler and Catherine Mae Lucier. Janet was the youngest of four siblings, Elizabeth, Barbara and Arthur, all preceeding her in death.



Janet was raised in Center Moriches, New York, and attended Center Moriches High School. She spent most of her life working in the food service industry, first as a waitress and later as a food service supervisor in commercial kitchens including kitchens in the Kentucky prison system. The last few years of her life have been spent living near one of her younger daughters in Billings.



Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tooill.



Survivors include her four children, Brandy Frazier and her husband, Robert, of Elizabethtown, James Marcoccio of Mastic Beach, New York, Victoria Gambrel and her husband, Sanford, of Billings and Melanie Ward and her husband, Larry, of Wichita, Kansas. Janet also is survived by 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.



