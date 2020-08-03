Janet E. Priddy Dennison, 67, of Glendale, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Rineyville.



She was born in Upton to Herbert and Ruthene Bell Priddy. She was a rest area attendant and member of Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Upton.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Survivors include her husband, William Dennison of Upton; a son, William Michael (Leslie) Dennison of Cecilia; a daughter, Melissa Diane (Stephen) Jenkins of Rineyville; three sisters, Vicki Woods of Elizabethtown, Kimberly Mills of Sonora and Tammy Edge of Elizabethtown; a brother, Timothy Priddy of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Brittany (Brian) Milling, Braden Dennison and Jakob Jenkins; and a great-grandchild, Kendyl Milling.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Aug. 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Burial follows in Old Lone Oak Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store