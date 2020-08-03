1/
Janet E. (Priddy) Dennison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet E. Priddy Dennison, 67, of Glendale, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Rineyville.

She was born in Upton to Herbert and Ruthene Bell Priddy. She was a rest area attendant and member of Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Upton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, William Dennison of Upton; a son, William Michael (Leslie) Dennison of Cecilia; a daughter, Melissa Diane (Stephen) Jenkins of Rineyville; three sisters, Vicki Woods of Elizabethtown, Kimberly Mills of Sonora and Tammy Edge of Elizabethtown; a brother, Timothy Priddy of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Brittany (Brian) Milling, Braden Dennison and Jakob Jenkins; and a great-grandchild, Kendyl Milling.

The funeral is at noon Thursday, Aug. 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Burial follows in Old Lone Oak Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved