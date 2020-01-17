Janet G. Lynch, 90, of Rineyville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lynch; a son, Stephen Lynch; and a granddaughter, Carrie Ann.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda O'Donnell and her husband, Dwight, and Barbara Clark; two grandchildren, Patrick O'Donnell and his wife, Melinda, and Bryan Marchetier; three great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Kilgore and her husband, Derek, Erin O'Donnell and Makenzie O'Donnell; and a great-great-grandson, Oliver.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020