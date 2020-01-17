Janet G. Lynch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet G. Lynch.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janet G. Lynch, 90, of Rineyville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehabilitation.

She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lynch; a son, Stephen Lynch; and a granddaughter, Carrie Ann.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda O'Donnell and her husband, Dwight, and Barbara Clark; two grandchildren, Patrick O'Donnell and his wife, Melinda, and Bryan Marchetier; three great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Kilgore and her husband, Derek, Erin O'Donnell and Makenzie O'Donnell; and a great-great-grandson, Oliver.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.