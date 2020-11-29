1/1
Janet Gay Deel Thompson
Janet Gay Deel Thompson, 80, of Hodgenville, a native of Indiana, entered Heaven surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she attended First Baptist Church and was a member of the Hodgenville Homemakers. She was an avid reader and loved gospel music and along with her sisters performed as the Deel Sisters and sang at many churches.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Desco and Goldie Drake Deel; a brother, Donald Deel; and two sisters, Norma Jean Beaver and Marlene Elkins.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dale Thompson; three daughters, Lisa (Michael) Wat­son of Madi­son, Alabama, Patti (Gerald) DeVary of Hodgen­ville and Carla (Lewis) Sloan of Eliza­beth­town; a son, Jonathan (Rob Johnson) Thompson of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah), Zachary, Olivia, Micah and Jadon Watson, Seth DeVary and Chloe Sloan; a great-granddaughter, Margot Watson; and a brother, Steven Deel of Indiana.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials should take the form of donations in memory of Janet to the Alizheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
