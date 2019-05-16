Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet K. Kasenow - Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet K. Kasenow - Wolfe, 53, of Brandenburg, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville.



She was born Jan. 22, 1966, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Ruth Ann (Lancaster) Kasenow of Trenton, Michigan, and the late Donald M. Kasenow Sr.



Janet was employed by Human Resource Command at Fort Knox for eight years. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1984-1987 and 1988-1990.



Survivors include her husband Richard M. Wolfe Jr., whom she married on May 28, 1988; a son, Travis R. Wolfe and his fiancée, Jade E. Bellas of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Rebekah L. Koplinski, and her husband, Kody, of Anchorage, Alaska; three grandchildren, Crystal R. Lamarque, Audriana Mora and Ryker Koplinski; two sisters, Sherrill Cachia and her husband, Gregory, of Brownstown, Michigan, and Karen Kasenow-Johnson and her husband, Kim, of New Boston, Michigan; a brother, Donald Kasenow Jr., and his wife, Carrie, of Grosse Isle, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St. Butler, Pennsylvania, with The Rev. H. William Glassman officiating. Burial follows in Greenlawn Burial Estates. Full military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 117, American Legion Post No. 778, Lyndora, Pennsylvania, VFW Post No. 249.



Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



