Janet Lynn Coody, 65, of West Point, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



Janet was a longtime employee of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service at Fort Knox and the United States Postal Service.

She was born March 22, 1954, in St. John's Air Force Base, Newfoundland, to George and Alberta Baldridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



Janet is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Daniel Coody; a son, Josh (Patricia Serene) Nacey; a stepson, Matthew Byrd; a brother, Curtis Baldridge; two grandchildren, Johanna Nacey and Spencer Nacey; a niece, Christy Lee; and two nephews, Jon Baldridge and Bryan Baldridge.



A gathering for family and friends is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy. A private graveside service follows at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.



The family requests that contributions in Janet's memory be made to The Salvation Army.

10304 Dixie Hwy

Louisville , KY 40272

(502) 935-0056 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019

