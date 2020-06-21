Janice Elaine Bradley, 84, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Bradley was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff, a Dominican Associate Sister at St. Catherine of Sienna in Springfield, a member of Open Arms Grandparents Group and NAMI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Bradley; one brother, James McGuigan; and a sister, Holly McGuigan.
Survivors include four children, Cheryle Waters and her husband Steve of Radcliff, Ronald Paul Tuttle Jr. of Radcliff, Shanna Tuttle of Radcliff, Melissa Bradley of Radcliff; four grandchildren, Jimmy Waters of Radcliff, Stephanie Daniel and her husband Josh of Texas, Brianna Tuttle of Radcliff, Alyxandria Wiesel and her husband Kyle of Missouri; five great-grandchildren, Zachary Waters of Cecilia, Levi Daniel of Texas, Jameson Daniel of Texas, Lila Wiesel of Missouri, Westin Wiesel of Missouri; two sisters, Carole Wiennman of Florida, and Barbara Ford of California; and a host of family and friends.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Open Arms Grandparents Group, P.O. Box 195, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.
Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.