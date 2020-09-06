Janice Lee Evans, 88, Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Signature HealthCare at North Hardin Rehab & Wellness Center in Radcliff.
Mrs. Evans was a self-employed hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Morris Adams and Bob Evans; her parents, Cecil and Goldia Hackworth; a sister, Joyce Mercer; two brothers, Curtis Hackworth and Harold Hackworth; and a granddaughter, Lisa Adams.
Survivors include a son, Doug Adams and his wife, Denise of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Judy Large and her husband, Kevin, of Elizabethtown; Pam Sawyer and her husband, Alan, of LaGrange, Peggy Bowen and her husband, Chuck, of Hodgenville, and Hallee Parrish of Hodgenville; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Evans is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests donations be made to Hosparus, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.