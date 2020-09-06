1/1
Janice Lee Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Lee Evans, 88, Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Signature HealthCare at North Hardin Rehab & Wellness Center in Radcliff.
Mrs. Evans was a self-employed hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Morris Adams and Bob Evans; her parents, Cecil and Goldia Hackworth; a sister, Joyce Mercer; two brothers, Curtis Hackworth and Harold Hackworth; and a granddaughter, Lisa Adams.
Survivors include a son, Doug Adams and his wife, Denise of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Judy Large and her husband, Kevin, of Elizabethtown; Pam Sawyer and her husband, Alan, of LaGrange, Peggy Bowen and her husband, Chuck, of Hodgenville, and Hallee Parrish of Hodgenville; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Evans is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests donations be made to Hos­par­us, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved