Janice M. Vanatta Greene Gibson, 81, of Summersville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Green Hill Manor Nursing Home in Greensburg.
She was a member of Aetna Grove Baptist Church and was a retired operations clerk for Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Gibson Jr.; her daughter, Veronica "Roni" Greene; and her parents, J.D. and Edith Durham Vanatta.
She is survived by a sister, Diane Whitby of Nashville, Tennessee; a grandson, Brandon Greene of Pine Ridge; a brother-in-law, Thom (Linda) Greene of Beech Grove, Indiana; and many friends and neighbors.
The funeral is at noon EST Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Kelvin Edwards officiating. Burial follows in Aetna Grove Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday at the funeral home until time for services.
