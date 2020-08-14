1/1
Janice P. Bryan
Janice P. Bryan, 76, of Pennellville, New York, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born March 23, 1944, to George Sr. and Agnetia Thomas Bryan in Rineyville. She served in the U.S. Air Force until 1965 and eventually worked as a secretary for Liberty Mutual in Syracuse, New York, where she retired. Janice enjoyed gardening, crafts and bird watching.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Miller (Karl Broman); six sisters, Laurel Padgett, Jennifer Chaudoin, Monica Hardy, Valerie Bryan, Michele Bryan and Stacy Dailey; and a grandson, Alleister Nash (Olivia Brown).

Janice will be interred in Kentucky near her hometown.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home in Phoenix, New York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allanson Glanville Tappan Funeral Homes
431 Main Street
Phoenix, NY 13135
315-695-3131
