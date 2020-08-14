Janice P. Bryan, 76, of Pennellville, New York, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.She was born March 23, 1944, to George Sr. and Agnetia Thomas Bryan in Rineyville. She served in the U.S. Air Force until 1965 and eventually worked as a secretary for Liberty Mutual in Syracuse, New York, where she retired. Janice enjoyed gardening, crafts and bird watching.Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Miller (Karl Broman); six sisters, Laurel Padgett, Jennifer Chaudoin, Monica Hardy, Valerie Bryan, Michele Bryan and Stacy Dailey; and a grandson, Alleister Nash (Olivia Brown).Janice will be interred in Kentucky near her hometown.Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home in Phoenix, New York, is in charge of arrangements.