Janis Angeline, 76, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Elizabethtown of natural causes.



Born in Appleton, Wisconsin, and raised in Milwaukee, she attended Pulaski High School, where she was the captain of the synchronized swim team. Janis attended the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and later pursued a career in modeling in New York City, where she met Richard. They had two sons and moved to Long Island, where she became a Champion in Equestrian horse riding, winning many awards. The family moved to Kentucky and enjoyed a wonderful farm life, raising their sons and hosting many memorable family celebrations.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Angeline; and her parents, Donald and Mary Klapstein.



Survivors include her brother, David (Patty) Klapstein of Wisconsin; two sons, Alexander (Karen) Angeline and Mark Angeline, and a stepson, Michael Angeline, all of Kentucky.



A private service will be held by her family.

