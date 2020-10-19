1/1
Janyce Hunter Hanson Stout
Janyce Hunter Hanson Stout, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green.

She was a retired teacher for the Hardin County School System, where she taught at Bluegrass Middle School. She also taught many years in Breckinridge county. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, the Elizabethtown Women's Club and Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was very active in her Sunday School class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Earl Stout; parents, Robert Franklin and Patricia Stuckman Hanson; and a brother, Hugh Hanson.

Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Dunn (Andy); a brother, Phillip Hanson (Rita); sisters, Mary Pat Riley (Dennis) and Liz Eckler; grandchildren, Michael, Maggie and Hunter Dunn; and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Neil Janes officiating. Inurnment follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at the church.

To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
