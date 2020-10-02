1/1
Jason Pike
Jason Pike, 40, of Irvington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg.

He was an avid camper and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold and Angeline Pike and Granville and Nannie Caudill.

Jason is survived by his wife, Kayla Pike; five children, Triston Tyler Pike, Kaden Brian Wayne Pike, Macie Taylor Pike and Jason Daniel Pike, all of Irvington, and Ryleigh Paige Pike of Boston, Kentucky; his parents, Wendell and Fannie Pike of Irvington; a sister, Wendy Michelle Pike of Irvington; nine aunts and uncles, Janice Caudill Meade of Cleveland, Ohio, Glenda Faye Caudill Osborne of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Pat Caudill Tolson of Jenkins, Gladys Caudill Baca of Whittier, California, Nancy Lou (Charles) Caudill Hall of Jackhorn, Vernon Gale (Annette) Pike of Morristown, Tennessee, Diane Pike (Freddy) Baker of Millstone, Robert (Verse) Pike of Hindman and Edward (Betty) Pike of Neon; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at New River Worship Center, 179 Blair Hill Lane in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Michael Willingham officiating. Burial follows in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Irvington.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
