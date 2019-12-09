Jay Emerson Brooks, 60, of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was a retired chemist with Ink Systems in Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Oneta Agler Brooks.
Survivors include two daughters, Emily (Kelly) Burks of Hodgenville and Erin (Nick) Ritter of Rineyville; a sister, Lorrie Floyd of Upton; and five grandchildren, Jillian Burks, Sean Burks, Landon Ritter, Laekyn Ritter and Evelyn Ritter.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter 220 Peterson Dr., Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 10, 2019