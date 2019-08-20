Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Mather (Thurman) McCubbin. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Mather Thurman McCubbin, 93, of Hodgenville, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



Born Nov. 2, 1925, in Hodgenville to the late Richard Bertrand and Blanche Mather Thurman, Jean graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in economics. She was a member of the Hodgenville Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle worker and a life master of the American Contract Bridge Association.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald L. McCubbin; and a son, Mark LaRue McCubbin.



Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Lynn McCubbin Claycomb and Bobby, Steve McCubbin and Melinda and Sarah McCubbin-Cain and David; her seven beloved grandchildren, Brandon Claycomb and his wife, Kellie, Ellen Claycomb, Tom Claycomb and his wife, Catherine, Kate, Max and Anne McCubbin and Hannah Mayfield; a step-grandson, Aaron Cain and his wife Alison; five great grandchildren, Alex, Bella, Peyton, Jones and Joel; and two cousins, Joyce Thomas Allison of Louisville and Gwen Mather Mann of Grosse Point Farms, Michigan.



There will be a private graveside service Thursday, Aug. 22, with the Rev. J. Gregory Alexander officiating. There will be a celebration of life on Labor Day weekend.



Expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to the Friends of the LaRue County Public Library, 215 Lincoln Drive, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or to Hodgenville Christian Church, P.O. Box 286, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

