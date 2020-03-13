Jeanetta R. Goodin, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
She was a former clerk for the Elizabethtown Water and Gas Company and a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brownie Goodin; her parents, Harlie and Mable Richardson Goodman; three sisters, Deloris Sallengs, Ellie Fulkerson and Coetta Thomas; and a brother, Jerome Goodman.
Survivors include her two children, Jan Pike (Greg) of Danville, Alabama, and Greg Goodin (Carol) of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother Josh Looten officiating.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020