Jeanetta R. Goodin, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

She was a former clerk for the Elizabethtown Water and Gas Company and a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brownie Goodin; her parents, Harlie and Mable Richardson Goodman; three sisters, Deloris Sallengs, Ellie Fulkerson and Coetta Thomas; and a brother, Jerome Goodman.

Survivors include her two children, Jan Pike (Greg) of Danville, Alabama, and Greg Goodin (Carol) of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother Josh Looten officiating.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020
