Jeanine Ragland, 79, of Magnolia, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from LaRue County Detention Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee Ragland; her parents, Archie Ray and Mildred Louise Wheeler Tucker; a sister, Brenda Carol Price; and a nephew, Eddie Price.
Survivors include a daughter Greta Ragland Pavey of Elizabethtown; a son Anthony "Tony" Ragland of Hodgenville; a grandson, Matthew LaMonde; a brother, Mike (Charlotte) Tucker of Hodgenville; a niece, Sarah Price; and three nephews, Rob Price, Drew Tucker and Ben Tucker.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. EST Friday, March 29, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Bill Macy officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. EST Friday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019