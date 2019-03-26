Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanine Ragland, 79, of Magnolia, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



She was a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from LaRue County Detention Center.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee Ragland; her parents, Archie Ray and Mildred Louise Wheeler Tucker; a sister, Brenda Carol Price; and a nephew, Eddie Price.



Survivors include a daughter Greta Ragland Pavey of Elizabethtown; a son Anthony "Tony" Ragland of Hodgenville; a grandson, Matthew LaMonde; a brother, Mike (Charlotte) Tucker of Hodgenville; a niece, Sarah Price; and three nephews, Rob Price, Drew Tucker and Ben Tucker.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. EST Friday, March 29, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Bill Macy officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. EST Friday at the funeral home.

Jeanine Ragland, 79, of Magnolia, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.She was a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from LaRue County Detention Center.She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee Ragland; her parents, Archie Ray and Mildred Louise Wheeler Tucker; a sister, Brenda Carol Price; and a nephew, Eddie Price.Survivors include a daughter Greta Ragland Pavey of Elizabethtown; a son Anthony "Tony" Ragland of Hodgenville; a grandson, Matthew LaMonde; a brother, Mike (Charlotte) Tucker of Hodgenville; a niece, Sarah Price; and three nephews, Rob Price, Drew Tucker and Ben Tucker.The funeral is at 2 p.m. EST Friday, March 29, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Bill Macy officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. EST Friday at the funeral home. Funeral Home Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home

31 E and Lavenia Lane

Magnolia , KY 42757

(270) 324-3291 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close