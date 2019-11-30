Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannene Shipp. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannene Shipp, 82, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



She was born Dec. 1, 1936, and was the only child of Rebecca Hargan Huffman and Charles Huffman. She was a graduate of Howevalley High School and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College until meeting and marrying the love of her life, Bob Shipp, on Oct. 15, 1955.



Bob and Jeannene went on to settle in Radcliff where Jeannene was not only a devoted wife and mother, but also a vibrant member of the community. She worked in various positions in the community but ultimately co-managed North Hardin Insurance Agency with Bob.



Jeannene's dynamic personality, love of life and sense of fun were well known. She loved family time and especially holidays with her grandchildren. She had countless friends of all ages and walks of life. Jeannene enjoyed traveling, her many bridge and gourmet clubs, civic activities and was a member of the Radcliff Women's Club and the Radcliff Rotary Club.



Jeannene and Bob were early entrepreneurs when Radcliff was a newly established city. They were early members of Radcliff United Methodist Church and are current members of Stovall United Methodist Church. Jeannene also served on the boards of the Community Health Clinic of Hardin and LaRue Counties, Hardin Memorial Hospital Community Board and the Radcliff/Fort Knox Convention & Tourism Commission.



The Shipp family would like to extend special gratitude to Jeannene's devoted care staff: Joyce Skees, Linda Sheroan, Shirley Curry, Linda Buchanan and especially Linda Stogner and Angie Craig who made her last weeks and days extraordinarily comfortable and loving.



Jeannene is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Shipp; two children, Allen (Julie) Shipp and Lynn Shipp Pendergrass; four grandchildren, Alison Shipp, Leslie (Ben) Geeslin, Jack Pendergrass and Morgan Pendergrass; and a great-grandson, Luke Geeslin.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Craig Taylor officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



