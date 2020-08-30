Jeaquetta Inell Sheroan, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.
Mrs. Sheroan was born June 30, 1934, in Custer, to the late Earl and Hazel Bennett. She attended church at North Hardin Christian Church, in Radcliff. Inell was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends. Some of her hobbies included quilting and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Allen and Johnnie Sheroan; an infant daughter; and a son-in-law, Donald Basham.
Survivors include seven children, Sue Porcelli (Mark) of Lawrenceburg, Wanda Basham of Radcliff, Edward Allen (Janet) of Radcliff, Gordon Allen (Haffiza) of Orange, California, Stephen Allen (Lori) of Lawton, Oklahoma, Roy Neal Sheroan of Elizabethtown and Robin Cecil (Greg) of Munfordville; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, Joe Bennett (Lelia), Otis Bennett (Lois), Josephine Hoskinson, Ray Bennett (Nita), Jerry Bennett (Alice) and Bobby Bennett (Vonnie); and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Sheroan is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.