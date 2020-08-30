1/1
Jeaquetta Inell Sheroan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeaquetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeaquetta Inell Sheroan, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.

Mrs. Sheroan was born June 30, 1934, in Custer, to the late Earl and Hazel Bennett. She attended church at North Hardin Christian Church, in Radcliff. Inell was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends. Some of her hobbies included quilting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Allen and Johnnie Sheroan; an infant daughter; and a son-in-law, Donald Basham.

Survivors include seven children, Sue Porcelli (Mark) of Lawrenceburg, Wanda Basham of Radcliff, Edward Allen (Janet) of Radcliff, Gordon Allen (Haffiza) of Orange, California, Stephen Allen (Lori) of Lawton, Oklahoma, Roy Neal Sheroan of Eliza­bethtown and Robin Cecil (Greg) of Munford­ville; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, Joe Bennett (Lelia), Otis Bennett (Lois), Josephine Hoskinson, Ray Bennett (Nita), Jerry Bennett (Alice) and Bobby Bennett (Vonnie); and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Sheroan is at 11 a.m. Thurs­day, Sept. 3, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved