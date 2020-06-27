Jeffery Charles Green was called home to eternal life Tuesday, June 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Sept. 26, 1962, in Washington, D.C., to Frances Jerline Smoot of Bryans Road, Maryland, and James T. Green II of Pomonkey, Maryland. Jeffery was a 1981 graduate of McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland.



Upon graduation from high school in 1981, Jeffery joined the U.S. Army. He served honorably for six years. At the time of his death, he worked as a federal government employee for the U.S. Army at Fort Knox/Crane Commissary as a meat cutter. However, the job he loved and enjoyed the most in his career was being a cook for the CSX transportation. This was the most rewarding job because it allowed him to put smiles on people faces by sharing his love of cooking. Jeffery started a journey to higher education later in life and in 2014, he obtained his associate degree and a Bachelor's in Business Administration from McKendree University.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jean Green



Left to cherish fond memories are his loving children, a son, Jermeil Green of Radcliff; a daughter, Sharita Phillips of Louisville; two sisters, Marsha Green and Theresa (Neen) Green of Bryans Road; three brothers, James T. Green III (Sandy) of Bryans Road, Francis Green (Monique) of Menisee, California, and Joseph E. Green (Rochelle) of La Plata, Maryland; his mother-in-law, Irene Lydian of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Diane Taylor of Louisville, Charmaine Phillips of Radcliff and Patricia Payne of Bardstown; two brothers-in-law, William T. Phillips Jr. of Radcliff and Darnell Lydian; and a host of nieces, nephews and family. He also had a special friend, Annie Teague.



The funeral is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



