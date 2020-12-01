1/
Jeffery Everett Mabe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Everett Mabe, 43, of Bonnieville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Elizabethtown to Danny and Joyce Embry Mabe. He was a grass maintenance man for the I-65 highway and previously worked at Altec. Jeffery was a member of Bolton Missionary Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Sylvia Mabe; his maternal grandparents, Connie and Jennette Embry; an aunt, Denise Hibbs; and a cousin, Kevin Beeler.

Survivors include his parents, Danny and Joyce Embry Mabe of Bonnieville; three daughters, Katie Mabe of Park City, Gracie Mabe of Park City and Emma Claire Mabe of Bonnieville; two brothers, Timmy Mabe of Bonnieville and Dwayne (Ashley) Mabe of Upton; nine nieces and nephews, Nelson Mabe, Timber Mabe, Tallon Mabe, Carissa Mabe, Isaiah Mabe, Jenna Mabe, Noah Mabe, Jarred Foster, Willow Dalton; two cousins, Tonya Mattingly and Angel Wilder; two uncles, Arnold Lee Mabe and James Embry; and several cousins.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with Brother Terry Priddy officiating. Burial follows in Mabe Family Cemetery in Bonnieville.

Private family visitation is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral
03:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved