Jeffery Everett Mabe, 43, of Bonnieville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his residence.



He was born in Elizabethtown to Danny and Joyce Embry Mabe. He was a grass maintenance man for the I-65 highway and previously worked at Altec. Jeffery was a member of Bolton Missionary Baptist.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Sylvia Mabe; his maternal grandparents, Connie and Jennette Embry; an aunt, Denise Hibbs; and a cousin, Kevin Beeler.



Survivors include his parents, Danny and Joyce Embry Mabe of Bonnieville; three daughters, Katie Mabe of Park City, Gracie Mabe of Park City and Emma Claire Mabe of Bonnieville; two brothers, Timmy Mabe of Bonnieville and Dwayne (Ashley) Mabe of Upton; nine nieces and nephews, Nelson Mabe, Timber Mabe, Tallon Mabe, Carissa Mabe, Isaiah Mabe, Jenna Mabe, Noah Mabe, Jarred Foster, Willow Dalton; two cousins, Tonya Mattingly and Angel Wilder; two uncles, Arnold Lee Mabe and James Embry; and several cousins.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with Brother Terry Priddy officiating. Burial follows in Mabe Family Cemetery in Bonnieville.



Private family visitation is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



