Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey S, Kratzwald, 54, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.



Survivors include his parent, Jo Ann and Jerry Kratzwald; a brother, Jonny; four daughters, Crystal, Jennifer, Holly and Amanda; four stepsons, Kyle, Trey, Alex and Kaden; two grandsons, Alexander and Sullivan; two nephews, Brandon and Jacob; and his spouse, Jennifer.



Services are private.



The family requests donations to Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever Rescue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store