Jeffrey Scott Davis
Jeffrey Scott Davis, 55, passed peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Jeff was born Sept. 2, 1964, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jeff grew up in Elizabethtown, but spent all his summers in Chattanooga. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School, where he participated in baseball, track, football and was on the football team that played in the 1981 State Finals. Jeff also was the first ever EHS Homecoming King, listing this in the obituary would make him laugh out loud. Jeff graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Jeff had a career in medical sales for more than 25 years in Chattanooga and for the last 15 years in Elizabethtown. Jeff loved spending time with his family, swimming, Tennessee football, traveling, cooking, wine and eating. He would annoy the kindest waitress while ordering and reordering food in restaurants. He had a big personality and lived life to the fullest. He was fun loving and a bright light. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Davis.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Renee Davis; a stepdaughter, Casey Richards (JR); a granddaughter, Parker; and his mother, Janice Bailey and stepfather, Bill Bailey.

A memorial gathering to celebrate his life is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The family requests you please consider making a gift in Jeff's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Kentucky Humane Society.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
