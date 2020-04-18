Jeffrey Wayne Hutchison, 54, of Louisville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Louisville.
Survivors include three sons, Jesse Wayne Hutchison, Casey Lee Hutchison and John Stewart Hutchison; a daughter, Kathryn Nicole Hutchison; his mother, June Kerrick Hutchison; and four grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private.
Drive-thru viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. There will be parking lot attendants to assist with direction.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020