Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Graves Bowling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie Graves Bowling, 81, formerly from South Charleston, West Virginia, died quietly at her home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Elizabethtown.



She is survived by her son, E. Rupert Bowling Jr., and his wife, Patti; a granddaughter, Melissa Gialdini and husband, Nick, of San Jose, California; a son, Duane H. Bowling, wife, Susan; a granddaughter, Jessica Goddard and husband, Ross; great-granddaughter, Adaline; a great-grandson, Cole; a granddaughter, Annie Jenkins, and husband, Adam; great-granddaughters, Ellie and Harper, from Rock Hill, South Carolina; daughter, Sarah S. Hart, husband Steve; grandson, Mac Lenihan, granddaughter, Alexandra Lanz, stepgrandson, Matthew Hart of Elizabethtown; a sister, Judith Lovell and late husband, Frank Lovell from Charleston, West Virginia; sister, Lora Graves and husband, Bryan Dye, from Morgantown, West Virginia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her 20-year career as an Army officer's wife, Jennie was the executive secretary at United Methodist Charities, Charleston West Virginia, a residential aide at Lincoln Village Treatment Center in Elizabethtown; and an American Red Cross national volunteer in Fort Ord, California.



A private inurnment is planned in the Columba­rium Wall at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, with late husband, retired Lt. Col. Ernest R. Bowling.



Donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky may made be made online to

Jennie Graves Bowling, 81, formerly from South Charleston, West Virginia, died quietly at her home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Elizabethtown.She is survived by her son, E. Rupert Bowling Jr., and his wife, Patti; a granddaughter, Melissa Gialdini and husband, Nick, of San Jose, California; a son, Duane H. Bowling, wife, Susan; a granddaughter, Jessica Goddard and husband, Ross; great-granddaughter, Adaline; a great-grandson, Cole; a granddaughter, Annie Jenkins, and husband, Adam; great-granddaughters, Ellie and Harper, from Rock Hill, South Carolina; daughter, Sarah S. Hart, husband Steve; grandson, Mac Lenihan, granddaughter, Alexandra Lanz, stepgrandson, Matthew Hart of Elizabethtown; a sister, Judith Lovell and late husband, Frank Lovell from Charleston, West Virginia; sister, Lora Graves and husband, Bryan Dye, from Morgantown, West Virginia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her 20-year career as an Army officer's wife, Jennie was the executive secretary at United Methodist Charities, Charleston West Virginia, a residential aide at Lincoln Village Treatment Center in Elizabethtown; and an American Red Cross national volunteer in Fort Ord, California.A private inurnment is planned in the Columba­rium Wall at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, with late husband, retired Lt. Col. Ernest R. Bowling.Donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky may made be made online to hosparus.org or by calling 800-264-0521. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close