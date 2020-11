Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennifer Amanda Gray, 38, of Elizabethtown died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include her mother, Ella Mae Philpot Gray; and her father, Herbert Lee Gray Jr.



Services and visitation will be private. Friends may view the service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, via Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown Facebook page.



