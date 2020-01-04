Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Suzette Gardner. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Suzette Gardner, 44, of Grapevine, Texas, was promoted to Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. With the highest degree of courage, determination and incredible faith, Jennye was a beacon of hope for all who were privileged to know her.



She was a member of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Campbellsville University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. She was employed by Daystar Television as a guest coordinator.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her stepfather, Randy Burdette.



Survivors include her mother, Sue Burdette of Elizabethtown; her father and stepmother, Harold and Virginia Gardner of Depauw, Indiana; a brother, Jamie (Stacia) Gardner of Mount Washington; three stepbrothers, Jason (Elaine) Kerber of Sellersburg, Indiana. Jarrod (Mary) Kerber of Ferdinand, Indiana, and Steve Bell of Pendleton; two stepsisters, Tammy (Chad) Taylor and Angie (Chris) Worley, all of Princeton, West Virginia; two aunts, Judy (Clayton) Lawson of Webster and Darlene Boyd of Hodgenville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and faithful friends.



Her home going celebration is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



There will be a celebration of life in Texas at a later date.



Donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, New York 10087-2141 or Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, P.O. BOX 1957, Fort Worth, TX 76101-1957.

