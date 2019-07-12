Jennifer Terry Bone, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Jennifer was a retired lab technician, an avid University of Kentucky basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball fan and a walking library of knowledge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theo Jr. and Leona Terry of Sonora.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Tommy) Rivera of Elizabethtown; her son, Jeff (Jessica) Bone of West Chester, Ohio; two sisters, Ann (Wayne) Borders and Sally (Tom) Ark, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Buddy (Robin) Terry of Somerville, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Kelly, Amanda and Rachel Rivera, all of Lexington; two grandsons, Lance and Ryan Bone of West Chester, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and the father of her children and good friend, Gerald Bone of Elizabethtown.
The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.
