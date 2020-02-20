Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Wayne "Jerry" Best. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome Wayne "Jerry" Best, 60, of Prospect, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.



He was vice president of business development for KMS Solutions and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Army Reserves, where he spent 26 years of service including time in Iraq and time during the Gulf War.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Best.



Survivors include his wife, Erica Best; two daughters, Danielle Best Pazdan of Franklin, Tennessee, and Katherine Best of Winter Park, Florida; two sons, Eric Best (Ellen) of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Matthew Best of Winter Park; his mother, Helen M. Best; a stepson, Jack Johnston; five grandchildren, Jonathan Pazdan, Ashley Pazdan, Lila Rose Best, Vivienne Jane Best and Lillian Rey Best; three sisters, Regina Morgan (Mike), Monica Copeman and Karen Shepard (Paul); three brothers, Michael Best (Patty), Mark Best and Joseph Best; and a huge family of nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the s Project or any other military related charity.



